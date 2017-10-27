Donnelly News
Welcome to another edition of the Donnelly News.
It appears our nice fall is coming to a close the past several days have been windy and cold. We had some rain on last Saturday and they are predicting some snow this week. Farmers are busy picking corn and doing fall fieldwork.
St. John's/ Kongsvinger news: Confirmation services will be held during joint St. John's/Kongsvinger services at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Kongsvinger with a reception afterwards. There is no Sunday School.
The Stevens County Genealogical Society meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the library in Morris.
The annual Donnelly community Halloween party wis today (Saturday) starting at 1 p.m. at the community hall.
The Donnelly City Council will meet at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Donnelly City Hall.
Rendsville 4-h club meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at St. John's.