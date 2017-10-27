Donnelly News

St. John's/ Kongsvinger news: Confirmation services will be held during joint St. John's/Kongsvinger services at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Kongsvinger with a reception afterwards. There is no Sunday School.

The Stevens County Genealogical Society meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the library in Morris.

The annual Donnelly community Halloween party wis today (Saturday) starting at 1 p.m. at the community hall.

The Donnelly City Council will meet at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Donnelly City Hall.

Rendsville 4-h club meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at St. John's.