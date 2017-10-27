Welcome to winter, sort of

The winds were much more noticeable as the National Weather Service said gusts of 50 to 60 mph were possible on Oct. 26 and overnight into Oct. 27. The gusts were about 28 mph just before noon on Oct. 27 with a temperature of 30, the National Weather Service said. Gusts of up to 50 mph were predicted for Oct. 27

A wind advisory was in effect until 7 p.m on Oct. 27.

It looks like it will be a somewhat sunny and cold Halloween on Oct. 31. Highs of about 37 are predicted with partly sunny skies. The forecast low is around 25.