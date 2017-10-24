Hoffman encourages real world survival (with video)

Hoffman was a cast member of the 21st season of the CBS reality TV series "Survivor" set in Nicaragua She was one of four finalists and the only women and oldest cast member to survive 38 days on the show.

Hoffman was the keynote speaker at the Oct. 23 Fall Into Health event in Morris.

She was sleep deprived, hungry, weary and sore on Day 33 when she walked down a jungle path and sat on a log. As Hoffman thought about how she was pushing her body to her limits and was reflecting on the past 33 days she began to open a door to her childhood.

"I grew up in an abusive, alcoholic family," Hoffman said. Her mother left her Hoffman's abusive father when Hoffman was in sixth grade. The family survived on her mom's three jobs. She did those jobs, including washing and ironing baskets of laundry, without complaint, Hoffman said. Several years after her mom left Hoffman's dad, her mother pulled the children from school and hid them at their grandmother's house. Hoffman's father arrived at the house in the middle of the night but her mother and brother were able to call the cops. Hoffman's father was arrested outside the door with a loaded pistol in his pocket.

"I'm not a true survivor. My mom is," Hoffman said. While on that log in the jungle, Hoffman realized, "My mom was already setting the example of what true survivor was."

Morris audience members Eileen Bayer and Deanna Heuer said Hoffman's story impressed them as she spoke from the heart.

"It was just amazing. Good for her," Bayer said.

"So much information in a such a short amount of time," Heuer said of Hoffman's presentation.

"Survivor" became the catalyst for Hoffman to understand and gather her own strength. The reality show allowed her to draw on her mother's example. And it reminded her of the necessity of applying "Survivor" TV show skills to life.

"There is no greater reality show than life itself," Hoffman said.

People are faced with adversity and difficult decisions each day but they should never give up, Hoffman said.

When she reached Day 5 on "Survivor" she was ready to quit, Hoffman said. But teammate Jimmie Johnson, the formers Dallas Cowboys coach, encouraged her to stay because they needed her.

"Quitting is the easiest thing to do in life," Hoffman said. She started to change her attitude on Day 5.

That change of attitude applies to life, Hoffman said. She encouraged the audience to not shy away from challenges because those challenges can build confidence and lead to better opportunities.

Although she did not reach the final 39th day or win the $1 million prize as the top finisher in "Survivor", she was one of a 100,000 people who applied to be a cast member who made the cast. "This one opportunity changed my life," Hoffman said.