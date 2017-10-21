Donnelly News

There will be Affirmation of Faith statements by the confirmands at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Kongsvinger. Confirmation services will be held at 10 a.m. during joint services on Oct. 29 at Kongsvinger.

Glacial Ridge Women of the ELCA Fall Gathering at Faith Lutheran Church, Morris Tuesday, Oct. 24. The bookmobile will be in town on from 3:30-3:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 on Main Street.

The annual Donnelly Community Halloween party will be on Saturday, Oct. 28. It starts at 1 p.m. at the community hall

Philip Koehntop passed away on Oct. 10. Survivors include his nephew Loren (Kaylene Kleinhans) Mecklenburg of Morris and their family. Kaylene is a former Donnelly area resident

Several of us from the Donnelly Community Club attended the Minnesota Association of Antique Power shows meeting at the Rose City Heritage show grounds on Oct. 14. The community club will be hosting its fall meeting next October in Donnelly.