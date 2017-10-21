Iowa county has access to own K9, surrounding units

"...for our size county I question the need for this," Wohlers said during a discussion about money being raised for a K9 unit in the county sheriff's office.

But there are at least three counties in north central Iowa similar in size to Stevens County that have K9 units. The sheriff in one of those counties, Winnebago, said his K9 unit has multiple benefits.

K9 units are specially trained dogs that work with specially trained handlers. The units are used in searches for narcotics, missing people, suspect apprehension and other law enforcement situations. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is working to establish a K9 unit.

"The size (of the county) doesn't really matter because the dog generates a lot of activity," Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson said.

Winnebago County in Iowa, with a 2010 Census population of about 10,800, has a K9 unit. The county seat is Forest City which has a population of about 4,500. The Forest City Police Department has a K9 unit, according to the city's website. Hancock County is adjacent to Winnebago County and it has two K9 units as well as Worth County. Hancock County's population is about 11,500 and Worth County's population is about 7,500, according to websites in the two counties.

Winnebago County has had its K9 unit for at least five years. "We've had lots of incidents where the dog has found drugs," Peterson said. Deputy Brett Wilson and Yeira, the dog, are the county's unit.

The K9 unit has also been used to track people including suspects who have fled from law enforcement, Peterson said.

Another benefit is that the dog is "A super P.R. tool," Peterson said.

The K9 visits schools and makes other public appearances such as on National Night Out, Peterson said.

While the K9 unit is busy, the deputy in the unit continues to handle his other duties, Peterson said.

If the K9 unit deputy is off duty, he can still be called to respond to a scene, Peterson said. But with multiple dogs in the area, such as in Worth and Hancock Counties and Forest City Police, the county has the option to use other K9 units when the deputy is on vacation or otherwise not available, Peterson said.

In Stevens County, the county board approved accepting $8,500 in donations to a K9 unit at the Oct. 17 meeting after the board discussed the fundraising process, use and related issues. Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman said more donations will be made through a fundraising effort in partnership with Pizza Ranch of Morris.

The county has been without a K9 unit since 2015, when the K9 dog was medically retired/discharged from duty and the deputy handler left the county. Sheriff Jason Dingman said the nearest K9 unit is Pope County which has one dog and a unit which has two dogs in Douglas County.

Pope and Douglas County are larger than Stevens County with respective populations of about 10,900 and 36,000, according to the 2010 Census.

A K9 unit in Stevens County would be used in search-warrant incidents, Dingman said. The dog would reduce the time and manpower it takes to search property for drugs, he said. The K9 unit can also detect drugs at traffic stops, Dingman said.

A K9 unit would also be used to search for any missing person, Dingman said. Schools can also have the K9 unit conduct a search, he said.