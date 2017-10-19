Dance group opens 2017-18 UMM Performing Arts Series

FLY Dance Company's concerts are a unique combination of entertainment and art—a high-energy, non-stop mix of hip-hop, classical, and modern dance with an added touch of vaudeville. Performing in a style called theatrical hip hop, FLY Dance Company offers fun, fast-action, educational shows scripted and designed to deliver entertainment, knowledge, and important social messages. There isn't another group like FLY, the Gentlemen of Hip Hop.

Interested audiences can look forward to seeing Chicago playwright Rohina Malik in UNVEILED, songwriter and violinist Gaelynn Lea, and dance troupe Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana later in the season. Visit morris.umn.edu/performing-arts to learn more.

Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone and mail, or in person at the Office of Student Activities. Visit tickets.umn.edu or call 320-589-6077 today.