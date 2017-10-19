Weather gives harvest a boost

Farmers and brothers Dick and Steve Mahoney of Mahoney Farms completed soybean harvest on the afternoon of Oct. 17.

"We just finished with beans," Dick Mahoney said. The brothers wouldn't have been able to complete soybean harvest without tracks on their combine, he said.

They didn't intend to buy a combine with front tracks several years ago because of the cost, Dick Mahoney said. Yet, it would have cost money to remove the tracks and replace them with tires, so the brothers decided to keep the tracks.

"We are happy to have the tracks this year," Mahoney said.

Wet weather has delayed soybean harvest this fall. The USDA's crop report for the week ending Oct. 15 said 45 percent of the state's soybeans had been harvested.

As of Oct. 8, only 22 percent of the state's soybeans were harvested, a Oct. 11 harvest report by Corn and Soybean Digest said.

As of Oct. 15 last year, 84 percent of the state's soybeans had been harvested, the Oct. 16 USDA report said. In a five-year average, 82 percent of the soybeans would have been harvested by Oct. 15, the USDA said.

Mahoney said now that their soybeans were harvested they would do fall tillage and some harvest of corn.

The Oct. 16 USDA crop report said only 7 percent of the state's corn had been harvest. That is two weeks behind the 2016 pace and 22 day behind average. As of Oct. 8, only 4 percent of the state's corn had been harvested, the Corn and Soybean Digest said on Oct. 11.