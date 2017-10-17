Donnelly News

St John's Fall Festival is today (Saturday) from 10:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the church

Services are being broadcast on the radio (KMRS) at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 in memory of Stan Koehntop.

Glacial Ridge Women of the ELCA Fall Gathering at Faith Lutheran church in Morris is on Oct. 24. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.

The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 on Main Street.

The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the fire hall.

The Donnelly Youth Club will meet at 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 at St. John's.

Mary and Harvey Flaten of Hancock passed away on Sept. 14 and Oct. 6. Survivors include their nephew Walt (Kathi) Biesterfeld and family of Donnelly

Chad Hilbrand of Herman passed away on Oct. 9. Survivors include his aunt Lola Smith of Donnelly.

Donnelly Community Club had its final meeting of the year on Oct. 9. The club discussed the past year and looked ahead to next year. The community Halloween party will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Former Donnelly resident Dani Lesmeister received two awards at the leading age annual meeting in Brainerd recently for her work with St. Francis Health services of Morris.