K9 unit sparks discussion at county board meeting

County deputy Ron Hensinger has been working to raise money for a K9 unit for about three weeks through donation sent to Pizza Ranch designated for the unit. A K9 unit, or canine unit, consists of a specially trained law enforcement dog and specially trained handler and is used in incidents such as traffic stops, search warrants, missing persons and others. The dogs can be trained to locate narcotics and for other uses. Hensinger would be the deputy assigned to the K9 unit.

The commissioners did approve accepting the $8,500 in donations after discussion about the process and project.

"My main problem is, I want this to come to us before you start fundraising," commissioner Bob Kopitzke said. Kopitzke said fundraising activities have said the K9 unit is important to the county, but, commissioners weren't aware of the project.

Now, the board is in an awkward position to respond to sheriff Jason Dingman's request to accept $8,500 donated to the K9 unit project.

Dingman was at the Oct. 17 board meeting to request the acceptance of the $8,500 donated toward the K9

County board chairman Ron Staples said "I guess I don't like the process that was used. We are kind of under the gun here to approve this..."

. "The only reason we got a copy of the letter (to prospective donors) is we got a copy of it at a different meeting," commissioner Donny Wohlers said. That was a "terrible" way to learn of the project.

Dingman apologized for not informing the board. The project was pursued quickly just recently because a K9 unit dog will be available in early November, Dingman said.

Stevens County has not had a K9 unit since 2015 when the dog was medically discharged from service. The K9 deputy also left the county, Dingman said.

Commissioners said the county discussed filling the K9 unit after the loss but did not pursue it.

Dingman said there was no interest in establishing another K9 unit at that point.

Now, Hensinger said he's ready to handle a K9 unit. The only two nearby K9 units are in Douglas and Pope Counties.

Hensinger said money and the responsibility are two major reasons why counties don't establish K9 units.

K9 unit dogs live with the deputy. The unit requires at least 12 weeks of initial training by the dog and handler. Training continues on a nearly daily basis between the dog and handler after the initial training, he said.

Hensinger said he will be a K9 unit for the next seven to nine years of his career.

"It's a lifestyle change," Dingman said. "If someone is not 100 percent willing, I don't want to do it.."

Commissioners said the addition of a K9 unit may cause more overtime for the department. The unit could negate the cut in overtime that was supposed to happen when a part-time deputy was recently made a full-time deputy, commissioners said.

Dingman said Hensinger would still need to fulfill his patrol duties, bailiff duties and other duties as a deputy. The K9 unit can respond to traffic stops and other incidents but Hensinger must still fill his other roles, Dingman said.