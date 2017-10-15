Shapes, colors of fall: Lanus raises variety of gourds

Just as a snake may slither out of its nest along the ground, these snake gourds moved out and over a fence that marks the boundary of Lanus’s backyard.

“They grew over the top of the fence and were hanging over the alley,” Lanus said. “The neighbors all saw the snakes all sticking out. They asked what they were.”

Lanus said she didn’t do much research on the gourds. She saw them before she planted in the spring of 2016.

“I was buying seed for the garden, I was (looking) around and saw these weird looking things,” Lanus said.

She chose the snake gourds because she wanted a different type of gourd for her grandchildren and six children. The grandchildren and children take gourds home with them in the fall and use them in decorating.

Snake gourds are native to Asia, the website gardeningtoknow.com said. Various garden and produce websites said the snake gourd can grow to six feet in length.

Lanus’s snake gourds aren’t six-feet long but some are a foot to two-feet long.

Although www.specialtyproduce.com website said the snake gourds can used like zucchini, Lanus does not plan to eat any of the gourds.

The snake gourds are not the only gourds Lanus plants for decorative use. She also planted apple gourds and turbine gourds this year.

The apple gourds are green with longish stems and resemble an apple. Her turban gourds are multicolored in shades of orange,green and white. They resemble a turban.

Lanus also has pale yellow, nearly tan-colored gourds that “look like bowling pins.”

The gourds have been organized into various fall decorative settings on Lanus’s back and front lawns. She’s done more expansive decorating in front of her house than in other years.

“When the grandkids come home (during the summer) they always ask me what I’ve got going,” Lanus said.

“It’s kind of fun,” Lanus said . She decorates with gnomes and other items during the summer but this fall, the gourds are the focus of the decorating.

“I enjoy the fall colors,” Lanus said. “The leaves changing...I want to get stuff out there that looks like fall. The grandkids like to see what I come up with.”