Community Calendar

OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, CHOKIO, FALL BAKE SALE, SILENT AUCTION, AND RAFFLE will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coffee and goodies served all morning. A soup and sandwich lunch will be served.

JOHN’S FALL FEST will be held from 10:30 to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Donnelly. Fest features a quilt raffle, crafts, white elephant sale, bake sale, and greeting cards. Menu includes Chicken Dumpling Soup, BBQ Sandwiches, Scalloped Potatoes, and Pie ala mode.

FREE MOVIE MATINEE of “SING” at 2 p.m. at the Morris Theatre sponsored by the Morris Fire Department. Fire Truck rides offered from noon to 2 p.m.

SONS OF NORWAY NORSKFODT Lodge I-590 meet at 7 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Presentation by Dennis Johnson on the history and culture of Aquavit, the Scandinavian spirit, and a tasting paired with food samples. Prospective members invited to attend. The public is welcome.

CREATING A BUTTERFLY GARDEN will presented by Dr. Margaret Kuchenreuther from 12:15 to 1 p.m. in the AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. Learn how to make your garden a magnet for butterflies with larval host plants and showy flowers for nectaring adults. Admission is free, donations accepted.

AARP DRIVER SAFETY REFRESHER CLASS at 5 p.m. at Morris Senior Center. For more information on fees and to register call Stevens County Social Services at 320-208-6600. Those who complete the class are entitled to a discount on your car insurance for three years.

MOVIE MATINEE AT THE MORRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY will be shown at 2 p.m. No cost or registration required. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Morris Friends of the Public Library. Call (320) 589-1634 for movie title.

DAY OF PURPLE in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Someplace Safe invites you to participate by wearing purple and making a pledge to support victims and survivors of domestic violence.

MARTIN LUTHER will be portrayed by Rev. Larry Strenge at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris. The event is sponsored by Glacial Ridge Conference Women of the ELCA. In-kind offering gifts for the Stevens County Food Shelf will be collected.

MARY’S 35TH ANNUAL FALL BAZAAR will be held at the Parish Center in Chokio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Craft sale, bake sale, country store, fall decorations included. Lunch served including pies, homemade soup, and sandwiches. Everyone welcome!

RICHARD ‘BIRD’ JOHNSON BENEFIT dinner and silent auction from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old No. 1 Southside.