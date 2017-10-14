Community Calendar
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, MORRIS, FALL BAZAAR will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee and homemade baked goods in the morning. Soup and BBQs at noon. Bake sale, produce, plants, crafts, white elephants, and silent auction items.
OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, CHOKIO, FALL BAKE SALE, SILENT AUCTION, AND RAFFLE will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coffee and goodies served all morning. A soup and sandwich lunch will be served.
JOHN’S FALL FEST will be held from 10:30 to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Donnelly. Fest features a quilt raffle, crafts, white elephant sale, bake sale, and greeting cards. Menu includes Chicken Dumpling Soup, BBQ Sandwiches, Scalloped Potatoes, and Pie ala mode.
FREE MOVIE MATINEE of “SING” at 2 p.m. at the Morris Theatre sponsored by the Morris Fire Department. Fire Truck rides offered from noon to 2 p.m.MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
SONS OF NORWAY NORSKFODT Lodge I-590 meet at 7 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Presentation by Dennis Johnson on the history and culture of Aquavit, the Scandinavian spirit, and a tasting paired with food samples. Prospective members invited to attend. The public is welcome.WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
CREATING A BUTTERFLY GARDEN will presented by Dr. Margaret Kuchenreuther from 12:15 to 1 p.m. in the AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. Learn how to make your garden a magnet for butterflies with larval host plants and showy flowers for nectaring adults. Admission is free, donations accepted.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY REFRESHER CLASS at 5 p.m. at Morris Senior Center. For more information on fees and to register call Stevens County Social Services at 320-208-6600. Those who complete the class are entitled to a discount on your car insurance for three years.THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19
MOVIE MATINEE AT THE MORRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY will be shown at 2 p.m. No cost or registration required. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Morris Friends of the Public Library. Call (320) 589-1634 for movie title.
DAY OF PURPLE in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Someplace Safe invites you to participate by wearing purple and making a pledge to support victims and survivors of domestic violence.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24
MARTIN LUTHER will be portrayed by Rev. Larry Strenge at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris. The event is sponsored by Glacial Ridge Conference Women of the ELCA. In-kind offering gifts for the Stevens County Food Shelf will be collected.
MARY’S 35TH ANNUAL FALL BAZAAR will be held at the Parish Center in Chokio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Craft sale, bake sale, country store, fall decorations included. Lunch served including pies, homemade soup, and sandwiches. Everyone welcome!
RICHARD ‘BIRD’ JOHNSON BENEFIT dinner and silent auction from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old No. 1 Southside.