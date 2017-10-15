Looking Back

Lowell Henry Nelson, son of Mr and Mrs Henry P. Nelson, has been advised by the State Board of Law Examiners of the state of Minnesota that he has passed the Minnesota State Bar Examination. He will report to the Supreme Court Chambers of the State Capital and sign the oath and attorney roll.

Ever since the Page Lake swimming beach was developed 21 years ago, there has been concern for safety of children going to and from the beach. Now there is a possibility that this accident hazard may be alleviated. A proposed bike trail along the county road going from the city limits to the beach is in action. Gary Eull, community developer, said the estimated cost of the trail was $5,000 which the state would pay $3,800. The remaining $1,200, he suggested, could be shared by Stevens County and the city of Hancock.

The school board of the Hancock Public School has been busy trying to stretch to save the extra-curricular programs. In an effort to maintain programs, there have had to be some increased charges to try to cover some costs. Two that have been unpopular, spectator bus charges and tickets for activities, were caused by additional costs that have built up over the past years but were paid out of general fund money.

Just about anyplace you go, talk can be heard concerning the Twins and the upcoming World Series. "Baseball fever" has indeed infected the state in a big way. Not since 1965 has this unique brand of infection swept through. Having disposed of the highly-touted Detroit Tigers, manager Tom Kelly's boys will turn their sights on the National League champion. The NL team will have the unenviable job of adjusting to the unique atmosphere of the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. Twins support was seen here as flag football players in the Morris-Donnelly school system prepared a banner proclaiming Twins as "number one!".

The Cyrus School District will be in better financial shape next year then Superintendent Fred Switzer originally predicted. He presented the new projections with the proposed levy for the 1988-89 school year. The levy is down, thus would reduce taxes "substantially". He told the Board that the reduction is because property values have dropped. The lower the values in a district, the more the state pays, so Switzer said Cyrus would be getting more in state aid to make up the difference.

Stevens County could begin hauling solid waste to the incinerator in Fergus Falls by the first part of November. The County has contracted to haul 12 to 18 tons of solid waste a day to Fergus Falls for incineration. And it is going to be expensive. The County will build a transfer station where refuse haulers and individuals can dump garbage into a trailer for transport to Fergus Falls. The transfer station will be built at the Sanitary Landfill.

The current weather has been nice which has made harvest progress well ahead of normal, according to the Minnesota Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn and soybean yields are at record levels and above anything expected in most areas. An estimated 55 percent of the corn crop is picked or combined with 5 percent last year and 13 percent for the 5-year average. Nearly 91 percent of the soybeans are combined compared with 32 percent last year and the average.

Twenty-two young people embarked on their school days this year as the kindergarten class of Hancock Elementary. The class includes Immanuel Chavira, Valerie Messner, Greta Schaefer, Mitchel Peterson, John Kellenberger, Harliegh Schlief, Martha Schmidgall, Miranda Chamberlain, Candice Koehl, Daniel Milander, Esther Schaefer, Colton Crowell, Parker Schmidgall, Boe Staples, Jocelyn Walter, Gaige Sanderson, Gideon Joos, Dalton Rose, Tyler Timmerman, Jacob Koehl, Noah Luthi and Sam Schommer.

Exchange student Kristiina "Krisse" Leinonen of Finland is being hosted by the Tony and Peggy Ascheman family, along with their children Abby, Ross and Ryan. Krisse is attending Hancock High School, where she is on the volleyball team and in choir. She is hoping of becoming the basketball manager this year.

After an absence of several years, the Hancock FFA organization will be bringing back their Fall Corn Drive. During the week students will be asking for donations of either corn or money, which will be donated to Camp Courage and our local chapter.

The Hancock Fire Department will be hosting its first annual Burger and Chili supper at the Hancock Community Center. The meal will be held during Fire Prevention Week and will replace their annual November auction. All proceeds stay 100 percent local to cover the cost of fire prevention materials and to purchase fire department equipment.