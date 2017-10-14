Hagstrom receives Pay It Forward Award

Pay It Forward Stevens County is sponsored by several businesses in the county to recognize contributions made by county citizens.

"(Hagstrom) is an active member of whatever she belongs to," said John Anderson, who nominated Hagstrom.

Hagstrom is involved in Assumption Catholic Church's mission group. She plays piano for church services at West Wind Village. She is also involved in the Stevens County Historical Society, Friends of the Library and other organizations. Hagstrom also makes it a point to attend civic events and support those who sponsor such events, Anderson said.

Representatives of the various entities where Hagstrom volunteers were at her presentation this past week.

Hagstrom was surprised with the presentation. And while pleased to see some family and friends attend it, she was slightly uncomfortable with the attention.

"I know a lot of people who do a lot more than me," Hagstrom said. "I don't know why I'm here."

Anderson had two full pages written of why Hagstrom deserved the recognition.

"I could go on and on giving examples of all the contributions Joanne makes to the community," Anderson said.

"I've always felt that if you've been blessed, you need to spread out and do what you can," Hagstrom said of why she's involved in a variety of volunteer activities.

And here's another big reason to be involved. "I enjoy it," Hagstrom said.

Anderson said Hagstrom is not only active in many organizations she can also serve as a leader and planner and, when there are work nights, Hagstrom is there to work.

"If I see something that needs to be done, I see if I can help," Hagstrom said.

