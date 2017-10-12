Looking Back

The 50th wedding reception of Mr and Mrs. R. M. Bell of Hancock was held on Sunday evening at Pomme de Terre Country club, Morris. Three hundred guests extended congratulations to the lovely couple, and enjoyed a delicious buffet supper from beautifully decorated tables. The occasion was highlighted by the presence of their three children Goldie, Zip and Jack who had so perfectly planned the gala party.

Operation Mainstream, a project sponsored by West Central Minnesota Communities Action, Inc, has five men working in Stevens County. These men are presently working in cooperation with the townships and schools brushing roads and clearing corners of school bus routes. This will help eliminate the problem of snow blocking roads and the safety of children by having a clear view of the many crossroads that buses travel over daily. According to Mr. Dwayne Ahrens, Director of West Central MN Communities Action, Inc and supervisor of the Stevens county project, it is hoped that community buildings that are badly in need of repair can be painted and repaired during the winter months.

The first rain in over a month delayed the harvest of soybeans over the weekend. Rainfall in the village measured .75 inches on Saturday and .1 inches early Monday morning. Along with the rain over the weekend came a cold front which dropped temperatures to the freezing mark the past several mornings. There is hope for a warm up in the later part of the week.

Officers of the Stevens County Farmers Union for the coming year were elected during the annual county convention. Officers elected were Otto Drewes of Alberta as president; Carl Blomgren of Alberta as vice president; and Paul Larson of Morris as secretary-treasurer.

30 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Tribune of October 8, 1987

An especially festive air is felt in the hallways of Morris High School this week. The '87 MHS Homecoming celebration is in full swing, with the climax coming up tomorrow at Coombe Field. The MHS gridders will hope to "Pound the Hounds" of Paynesville High in the Homecoming gridiron matchup. The '87 Homecoming Queen, Kristi Roles, was escorted by Chris Wente. Crownbearers were Megan Anderson and Chad Felstul.

Plum Creek Rodeo near Larchwood, Iowa, was the setting for the second MN High School Rodeo Association Fall Rodeo. All Around Cowgirl was Jennifer Keeler, a senior at Chokio-Alberta High School. She is the daughter of Ray and Kathy Keeler. Jennifer is also very active in extracurricular activities at C-A High School.

The MHS volleyball team rallied from a deficit of 0-2, downing conference opponent Paynesville in a thrilling five-game match. MHS took these games by 15-7, 15-6 scores, and continued winning form in the fifth game, which had a 15-10 outcome. Key bench contributors were Heather Lucken, Heather Roles, Tammy Kukla and Jodi Syverson. Other contributing players were Kristin Wente, Anna Carrington, Becky Sleiter, Randee Weiler and Jody Kenyon.

In order to provide a network of positive peer support, the peer helping group is reorganizing in the Morris High School. Training sessions will be held during the newly created activity period every other week... thus, the students who decide to participate will not be missing any regularly scheduled classes. Peer helpers will be trained to be listeners, doers, helpers-in all, resource people. They will not only have a lot to share, but also will benefit. It is the organizers' goal to help create positive peer clusters.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun Tribune of October 6, 2007

Morris based WestMor Industries is celebrating the newest addition to its manufacturing facilities. WestMor's new Truck Shop will be showcased during an open house Oct. 10. Tom Zosel, WestMor President and CFO, said he is excited about the new facility. "Our new Truck Shop brings all of us together, centralizing all of our production and materials here will increase our productivity and efficiency." The new addition adds 45,000 square feet of manufacturing space, 10,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 4,000 square foot testing facility to WestMor's property in the Morris Industrial Park.

Since the Morris Life Care Pregnancy Center first opened its doors one decade ago, it has experienced plenty of significant milestones in its growth and expansion. To mark the anniversary, the center is holding a dinner at the Assumption Church Fellowship Hall. Bonnie Wall has served as Director for the center since 2001. The basic mission is helping women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy situation, to help not only themselves but their family and friends, whether the mothers will choose to parent or put the child up for adoption.

Morris Area FFA students taught Joan Donovan's first grade class about soybeans and wheat. The Morris Area FFA has the PALS program with Donovan's class. They will teach the students about different agricultural topics one a month. The students made soybean greenhouses. They will see how a soybean germinates. They were also shown a soybean and wheat plant.

For area residents living with mental illness, opportunities to meet and socialize have grown in recent years. In Morris, The Drop-In Center is scheduled to open in a residence at 15 East 2nd Street. The center is intended to give those living with mental illness a place to meet, socialize and just plain hang out, according to Liz Hinds, secretary and set-up coordinator for the Drop-In Center Board. Drop-in centers have been opened in Glenwood, Alexandria and Fergus Falls.