PHOTO GALLERY: Morris Area homecoming pepfest and parade
The Morris Area High School homecoming pepfest and parade was held Friday, Oct. 6. The parade that traveled along a route that went along Atlantic Avenue through downtown Morris.
All photos by Brooke Kern of the Stevens County Times.
Also check out a video of the homecoming royalty dance off from coronation Monday here.
As a homecoming finale, the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger football team plays host to Osakis Friday at 7 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.