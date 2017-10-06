Search
    PHOTO GALLERY: Morris Area homecoming pepfest and parade

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:35 p.m.
    The Morris Area High School homecoming pepfest and parade was held Friday, Oct. 6. The parade that traveled along a route that went along Atlantic Avenue through downtown Morris.

    All photos by Brooke Kern of the Stevens County Times.

    Also check out a video of the homecoming royalty dance off from coronation Monday here.

    As a homecoming finale, the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger football team plays host to Osakis Friday at 7 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
