Donnelly News
Welcome to another edition of Donnelly News.
It has rained off and on most of the past week, see some beans are starting to be harvested, although farmers cannot do much due to the rain. We did not get too much rain here in Morris but not too far west Alberta, Chokio area it is very wet.
St John's fall festival is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the church.
The bookmobile will in townf rom 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 9 Main Street..
The Donnelly Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the community hall.
The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the fire hall.
The Donnnelly City Council meets at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) at city hall.
Steve Gibbs for Moorhead passed away on Sept. 23. Local survivors include his uncle and aunt\ Mike and Lisa Melchert of Herman, former Donnelly area residents.
Wayne David Rathke passed away Sept. 28. Local survivors include his brother Warren (Deloris) Rathke of Morris and their family. Deloris is a former Donnelly area resident.