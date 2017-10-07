Donnelly News

St John's fall festival is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the church.

The bookmobile will in townf rom 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 9 Main Street..

The Donnelly Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the community hall.

The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the fire hall.

The Donnnelly City Council meets at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) at city hall.

Steve Gibbs for Moorhead passed away on Sept. 23. Local survivors include his uncle and aunt\ Mike and Lisa Melchert of Herman, former Donnelly area residents.

Wayne David Rathke passed away Sept. 28. Local survivors include his brother Warren (Deloris) Rathke of Morris and their family. Deloris is a former Donnelly area resident.