Live variety show to tape in Morris Oct. 8

"This will be good fun, a good time...with high, high, quality entertainment," said James Wedgwood, an entertainer and producer of the show. Wedgwood, of Vining, also promised a show appropriate for families.

Wedgwood is a ventriloquist who will be performing along with comedian Mary Rowles and The Sound Exchange, an a cappella music group.

Wedgewood has performed for more than 30 years. He grew up watching variety shows such as the "Ed Sullivan Show."

"I've always wanted to do my own variety show," Wedgwood said. Wedgwood was encouraged to apply for a grant from a regional arts organization and, then, he contacted Pioneer Public TV of Appleton.

"The opportunity presented itself," Wedgwood said. "It landed in my lap."

Wedgewood's opportunity also includes the opportunity for area residents to be part of a live audience. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m.

The audience will get to see how a TV show is taped and some of the steps to prepare for a live taping.

"It will be fascinating," Wedgwood said. "We may stop and start during (the taping)."

The audience will receive about a 20-to -25 minute warmup where items such as the cue for applause and other details will be discussed while they are entertained. When that pre-show entertainment and instructions are completed, "they can sit back and enjoy watching the show."

The show includes the three performers and also a short video spotlight on the Minnesota community of Vining, where Wedgwood lives. He plans to do the video spotlights of communities for future shows.

The chance to do a variety show is his way of giving back for the time he has been able to entertain in Minnesota, Wedgwood said.

He chose the UMM campus for the pilot show because he was impressed with Pioneer Public TV's taping of "The Prairie Sportsman" on the campus.