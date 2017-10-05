Wulf ranks fourth in state Angus registrations
Wulf Cattle, Morris, ranked as fourth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Minnesota with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, Association chief executive officer.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2017 registered 332,421 head of Angus cattle. "Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry," Moczygemba said in a news release. "These results underscore our members' commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry."