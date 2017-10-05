Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wulf ranks fourth in state Angus registrations

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 10:47 a.m.
    Wulf Cattle of rural Morris has an annual Opportunity Sale in March. Buyers can buy from a selection of a variety of cattle including Angus. File photo/Stevens County Times

    Wulf Cattle, Morris, ranked as fourth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Minnesota with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, Association chief executive officer.

    Angus breeders across the nation in 2017 registered 332,421 head of Angus cattle. "Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry," Moczygemba said in a news release. "These results underscore our members' commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry."

    Explore related topics:NewslocalWulf CattleAmerican Angus AssociationMorrisHancockCattleWulf Cattle Auction
    Advertisement
    randomness