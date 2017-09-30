Donnelly News

On Oct. 1, the Morris area community church choir will sing at a combined St. John's and Kongsvinger parish 11 a.m.. service at St. John's. The choir is composed of singers from at least six area parishes.

The Stevens County Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Stevens County Historical Society Museum in Morris.

The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, on Main Street.

The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the fire hall.

The Donnelly Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct 9 at the fire, and community hall

The Donnnelly City Council will meet at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 at city hall.

Herman Red Hats meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 2 at AJ's in Herman

Former Donnelly area resident Rev. Arnold Jergenson of Silverdale Washington, passed away on Sept. 24.

The Threshing Bee Royalty was part of the Lake Region Threshermen's Association parades (regular and machinery) in Dalton and Applefest in Appleton recently.