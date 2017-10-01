Looking Back

Last Wednesday was a memorable day for members of the Hancock Degree of Honor Lodge when they observed their 65th anniversary. Helping the local organization note the occasion were state officials and members from sister lodges.

Herman won their first game of the season by downing the Owls 32-7 and at the same time extended Hancock's losing streak to 14. The Owls last victory was back in 1965 when they defeated Beardsley, 13-7.

Letters of Commendation honoring them for their high performance on the 1967 National Merit Scholarship qualifying test have been awarded to two students at Hancock High School, Principal L. D. Pinkney has announced. Those named commended students are Steven A. Eide and Clare B. Estensen. They are among 40,000 students in the U.S. who scored in the upper 2 percent of those who will graduate from high school in 1968.

30 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Tribune of October 1, 1987

c,

The Tot Finder Fire Rescue Program, which is being promoted by Morris State Agency and the Fire Department. Promoters are Mike Tate (representing Morris State Agency), and Morris Fire Department Chief Gilbert Schmidgall and local chairman of Fire Prevention Week Jerry Lesmeister.

The Tom and Betty Gillespie family of Hancock is hosting its third visitor under the American Intercultural Student Exchange. Sissel Lillegard, a Norwegian girl age seventeen, is spending the '87-88 academic year with Tom, Betty and their daughter Carrie. Carrie is a Hancock High School junior. Sissel will be graduating with the HHS Class of '88.

"First class" is the most apt way of describing the new Cardinal Estates apartment complex in Morris. One would be hard-pressed finding any cutting of corners in the construction of this lavish new living experience. In this regard it seems definitely to have satisfied a demand. Even before an advertisement was run, over half (12 of 22) the available units were rented. Word of mouth seems to have aroused curiosity considerably. Cardinal Estates is located at 300 South St..

UMM psychologist Eric Klinger has been researching daydreams since the 1960s, he is one of the top researchers on fantasy in the country. His book The Structure and Nature of Fantasy has become an authoritative reference for other researchers. Upon hearing Klinger speak about daydreams at a conference, Anne Rosenfield, senior editor of Psychology Today magazine, she thought it would make an interesting article subject for an upcoming issue. Klinger's article topic led to the cover story of the October issue, which focuses on "The Power of Daydreams."

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of October 4, 2007

The sophomore float was selected as the first place winner in the Hancock homecoming parade. The float theme was 'Unplug the Chargers'. Each of the elementary grades dressed up with a specific theme in mind for the homecoming parade. The two classes selected as winners for their spirit and design were the sixth and second grade.

Officials at the University of Minnesota, Morris report that the homecoming tug-of war rope broke during the annual competition Thursday evening. Approximately 300 students were participating. Thirteen students were treated and released at Stevens Community Medical Center. The tug-of-war tradition dates back to 1974, with students from Clayton A. Gay Hall and David C. Johnson Independence Hall competing for the right to name the campus "pond/lake," a grassy area located between the two buildings.

In 1917 three brothers by the name of Steinbring moved into Hancock from a township southwest of Morris. The original intent of Andy, Emil and Hinny Steinbring was to move into Morris. In fact the land in Morris had already been purchased. At that time a farmer by the name of Charlie Marsh told the brothers that he thought Hancock would be a better choice. If Marsh could persuade them to move to Hancock, he would sell his livery service to them, plus furnish them all the money they would need to start up an auto garage. That proposition from Marsh was one they couldn't pass up. In 1965, the biggest change was when they moved Steinbring Chevrolet to Alexandria.