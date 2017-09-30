Check This Out!

It is important to know that although books have been banned for a very long time Banned Books Week was not founded until 1982 by librarian Judith Krug. Krug said that the Association of American Publishers contacted her with ideas to bring banned books to the attention of the American public after many books had been banned that past year. Krug worked with the American Library Association's Intellectual Freedom Committee and very quickly the first Banned Books Week was celebrated. Krug said, "We do this by making sure libraries have information and ideas across the spectrum of social and political thought, so people can choose what they want to read or view or listen to. Some users find materials in their local library collection to be untrue, offensive, harmful or even dangerous. But libraries serve the information needs of all of the people in the community - not just the loudest, not just the most powerful, not even just the majority. Libraries serve everyone."

Listed below are the top 10 most challenged books this past year. Five of the 10 titles on this list were removed from the location where the challenge took place. On average, Office for Intellectual Freedom finds that 10 percent of challenges result in the removal of the book. Most of these titles are available to check out at the Morris Public Library and all are available via the Viking Library System and MNLink.

• This One Summer written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Jillian Tamaki

• Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier

• George written by Alex Gino

• I Am Jazz written by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, and illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas

• Two Boys Kissing written by David Levithan

• Looking for Alaska written by John Green

• Big Hard Sex Criminals written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Chip Zdarsky

• Make Something Up: Stories You Can't Unread written by Chuck Palahniuk

• Little Bill (series) written by Bill Cosby and and illustrated by Varnette P. Honeywood

• Eleanor & Park written by Rainbow Rowell

Drama by Raina Telgemeier is number two on the list. All of Raina Tegemeier's books are popular at our library. Why Drama? The reason cited was "sexually explicit," but Drama is set in middle school and has no explicit sex—in fact, it has no sex at all, unless you consider a kiss to be "explicit sex". There's a little more too it—it is a kiss between two boys. Throughout the years challenges continue to target LGBT material.

Even though we no longer have these books on display they are still on the shelves ready to check out. I encourage you to choose one to read and discuss with friends or a book club. Some books need to be discussed! I bet you will be glad you did.

"Milk in the batter! Milk in the batter! We bake cake! And nothing's the matter!"—In the Night Kitchen (banned picture book) by Maurice Sendak