Morris sets levy, budget increase

The council approved the $1,572,321 preliminary levy at the Sept. 26 meeting. The final levy will be approved in December. State law allows cities to reduce the levy in December but cities cannot increase the levy in December.

Mayor Sheldon Giese said a majority of the 12.7 percent increase is from debt created by the North Court area project.

City manager Blaine Hill said the infrastructure project accounts for a 7.7 percent debt levy increase which is applied to the 12.7 percent increase. The 12.7 percent increase is also caused by a 5 percent increase in the general levy, Hill said.

Giese and Hill said the increase comes after no increase for payable 2017. The city did not increase the tax levy in 2014, 2013 or 2011, Hill said.

"Over the past several years we've had no increases or minimal increase," Giese said. "Our taxes are relatively low. We've been toeing the line."

But the line has gotten a little tougher to toe as local government aid, which is funding from the state, has remained stagnant. Cities use LGA to fund basic services such as police and streets. The bulk of those expenses are salaries and related expenses.

"The big thing is that LGA has leveled off," Hill said. "That's going to be a problem moving forward."

The council also approved a preliminary total city budget of $10,366,160 which is a 6.3 percent increase over last years's budget of $9,749,354.

The preliminary tax levy and preliminary total city budget both take into account the slight increase in LGA, the need to repair streets, pay city employees, pay for any capital improvements and cover other expenses.

"The No. 1 thing we are doing is trying to build a budget that keeps us OK in the future," Hill said.