"We still have employees sticking DVDs into a DVD player," Hill said. Employees use a cell phone or alarm clock to alert them when a DVD needs to be played or removed from the public access cable TV system.

"The system is broken and we need to figure it out," mayor Sheldon Giese said of public access.

"What do you want to do with public access?" Hill asked the council. "Ultimately the question is, 'who is looking at public access?'"

Hill didn't have to go any further than his own family to find an example of a public access viewer. His mother watches the local church programs, Hill said.

But, in the era of computers and technology, how does public access TV fit in, Hill asked.

Council member Kevin Wohlers said uploading videos to Youtube or similar program for viewers to watch on the internet is not an option for all.

"Some people, quite honestly, don't have a computer," Wohlers said. To him, public access's largest audience are shut-ins who watch church services.

Broadcasts on a public access channel are " a pretty big deal to senior citizens," council member Jeff Miller said.

Hill initiated the cable TV access discussion as part of a discussion on cable TV franchise fees.

The franchise fees contract with Mediacom and Federated Telephone Company generate revenue but some of it is used for road maintenance., Hill said. Some of the money will help pay the cost for equipment but the fee isn't enough, Hill said. The original franchise contracts also required cable TV companies to provide a channel and equipment for public access TV. Both companies have said while they have an obligation for public access TV, it's not open ended, Hill said.

The city charges 3 percent of the gross revenue from each company as a franchise fee. Hill said the franchise fee could increase to 5 percent to help pay for upgrades in public access.

A new video scheduler would allow programs to be automatically scheduled, Hill said. He reviewed one scheduler that costs about $12,000.

Hill has been talking with Mike Cihak of the University of Minnesota Morris. They discussed working with UMM to upgrade the public access system and possibly, expand it, Hill said.

"I'd be in favor of increasing the franchise fee if proceeds went to a new system," Giese said. "We need to keep (public access) going and maybe expand it."