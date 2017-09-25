County insurance rates better than expected

Health insurance costs for about 90 percent of county employees on a specific plan will not increase next year, county coordinator Becky Young said. Costs will increase by 1 percent for the remainder of county employees covered by different options in health insurance, Young said.

Stevens County is a member of the Public Employers Insurance Program, an insurance pool that offers insurance to public employees.

The county covers some of the cost of employee health insurance, so lower rates are good for employees and the county's bottom line, Young said.

"It's life-changing for the budget in terms of the cost of providing benefits," Young said.

When Young began working on the preliminary budget and levy for 2018 she expected higher health insurance costs.

Some local governments were receiving increases of 20 percent or more in costs, Young said.

Young said she was able to lower the preliminary budget because of the low increase in insurance rates.