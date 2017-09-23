Morris Area School District gains enrollment

The school district started the year with 1,026 students compared to 1,012 students when the prior school year ended in June. The district had 993 students when school started in September of 2016.

The enrollment will likely change over the next few weeks, Lahn said. "We don't really settle on solid numbers until the first of October," Lahn said, because students are still moving in and out of the district.

Lahn shared overall enrollment numbers and open enrollment figures at the board meeting.

The district had a net gain in open enrollment when students who are not home-schooled or enrolled in the PreK-6th grade at St. Mary's Catholic School in Morris are excluded. Thirty-two students are homeschooedl in the dsitrict and district students 84 attend St. Mary's, Lahn said.

The district has 86 students who open enrolled from Morris Area Schools to other districts. The district has 134 students who open enrolled into Morrris Area School from other districts.

Forty-two students open enroll from Chokio-Alberta to Morris Area Schools which is 10 less than the last school year. Twelve students from the Morris Area School district open enrolled to Chokio-Alberta.

Twenty students each from Herman/Norcross and Hancock districts open enroll to Morris Area which is a decline of five and a gain of one respectively from the last school year.

The Hancock School District is also the neighboring district with the most Morris Area Schools students. Forty-nine Morris Area students open enroll to Hancock which is four less than the prior school year.

Morris Area Schools gained 13 students from the Laq Qui Parle Valley School District through open enrollment. There were no students from LQPV last year.

"That's quite a lot," school board member Doug Stahman said.

"I think it's a couple of families," Lahn said.

School board member Kurt Wulf said the LQPV district is 13 miles from the Morris Area School District boundary.

The Morris Area school bus goes to the edge of the district line, Lahn said. Children from the other district can be picked up at the edge of the Morris Area School District boundary, Lahn said.