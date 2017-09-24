Looking Back

The Morris High School volleyball team has been coming on strong of late. Last weekend brought championship honors in the West Central Tournament. Coach Chris Baxter has felt mighty proud of late, his team now owning a four-match winning streak. The two tournament victories were followed by home victories Monday and Tuesday, over Chokio-Alberta and Herman.

This growing season, Yichang Chen, a citizen of the People's Republic of China, is working at the West Central Experiment Station as a student trainee in the Agronomy and Soils areas. He would like to return to the U.S. to work on his master's degree at some time in the future. While he is still at Morris he would like to meet more people in agriculture and learn more about our culture.

Winners in the CENTROL Maximum Economic Yield Wheat Program were Allen Charles of Hancock, highest protein; Jay and Jo Gullickson of Farwell, highest yield and Maximum Economic Yield in Government Program, and Jim Aanerud of Donnelly, Maximum Economic Yield Without Government Program.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun Tribune of September 15, 2007

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BzBqjd4JCrIkUGJRQU5KN0NKaWM

Morris Police Officer Dan Koski and the Morris City Council members Bill Storck, Jeff Miller, Twig Webster, Matt Carrington and Mayor Sheldon Giese showed off a VW Beetle that was confiscated by the MN State Patrol as part of a drunk driving arrest. The vehicle, which had been driven fewer than 200 miles when it was confiscated, is intended to help inform citizens of the possible consequences involved with drunk driving. The visibility/ information program is part of the Safe and Sober campaign. The Morris police department will be conducting programs and driving the car around town for the next week.

Former Morris City manager Ed Larson didn't stay fully retired for long. Larson has been hired to help lead New York Mills' economic development push to attract new businesses and work to retain and create jobs within the community.

The Morris Area volleyball team put in a lot of game time at the UMM tournament and played two conference matches during the week. After splitting the first two games, the Tigers bounced back to win two straight and defeat Lac qui Parle Valley at home. Thursday night the Tigers were swept by Benson in three games.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of September 27, 2007

Melissa Strei of Hancock recently participates in the Helsinki marathon, achieving her personal best time 3:13:45 and was the 10th overall female. She found out later that she was also the first American to cross the finish line.

Tanner Gramm and Shaina Cramlet were crowned the 2007 Hancock Homecoming King and Queen. The first grade robe, crown and flower carriers were Peyton Rohloff, Ty Feuchtenberger, Taylor Wilson and Tabatha Kent. Mindi Baker and Marie Pieske were MC's; Josh Tucker crowned the queen, Jenny Noordmans crowned the king. Candidates were Kelsey Olson, Chelsea Voorhees, Austin Schmidgall, Randy Evink, Erika Gramm and Corey Ascheman.

The Hancock Owls had a busy week last week having played three matches: Owls 3 CTF 1, Owls 3 Ortonville 1 and Owls 3 CGB 1.