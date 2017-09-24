Hancock School District grows from within

The district had a net gain of 75 students with open enrollment, Hacker said.

"Our net open enrollment has been fairly flat for a few years," Hacker said.

While the district remains steady on open enrollment it is gaining in enrollment of students from within the district.

In a Sept. 20 interview, Hacker said that about 85 percent of Hancock's enrollment increase over the past five years comes from within the district.

Enrollment from 2013 to 2018 has increased by 55 students. Forty-seven students came from within the district. Eight were open enrolled from outside the district.

Hacker said he's noted that families have moved into the district. The movers include graduates of the Hancock School District who have returned to live in the district with their children, Hacker said.

Although much of the enrollment growth in the past five years has been with students from within the district, the growth differed in the years from 2010-2011 to 2017-2018. The district grew by 84 students in the time period. Fifty-one percent were resident students while 49 percent were students who open enrolled from other districts.

Open enrollment numbers may have stabilized at 77, 74 and 75 over the past three school years but Hacker said residents in other districts will still view Hancock as a positive option for open enrollment.

As to growth from within, "...people are still choosing Hancock as an area to live and raise kids," Hacker said.

During the Sept. 18 school board meeting, Hacker and principal Tim Pahl said the open enrollment numbers could have been higher for this school year. The district sets an Aug. 1 deadline to apply for open enrollment.

"Had we not closed on Aug. 1, we would have been up another 10 students," Pahl said.

"We've invited them to come back next year," Hacker said.

The Aug. 1 deadline is important because the school wants parents and students to have a better plan than to switch schools a month before classes start, Hacker said.