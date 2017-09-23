Donnelly News

On Oct. 1 the Morris area community church choir will sing at a combined parish service at St. John's at 11 a.m. The choir is composed of singers from at least six area parishes.

The regular schedule with services at 8:30 a.m. at Kongsvinger and at 11 a.m. at St John's with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.at Kongsvinger will continue until spring. There is a coffee fellowship after services at Kongsvinger and before services at St. John's.

The bookmobile will be in town on Main St. from 3:30-3:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The Donnelly City Council will meet at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 at city hall.

The Stevens County Genealogical Society, will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Oct. 5 . at the museum in Morris.

The Rendsville 4-h will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at St. John's.

Former Donnelly area residents Franklin Miller passed away on Sept. 16 and Marjorie Trost Speer passed away on Sept. 19. Both had lived in Morris.