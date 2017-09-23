Donnelly News
Welcome to another edition of the Donnelly News.
It was rainy and cool over much of the last weekend. Some strong winds did some damage Tuesday evening in the area and knocked out power to some people in the area.
On Oct. 1 the Morris area community church choir will sing at a combined parish service at St. John's at 11 a.m. The choir is composed of singers from at least six area parishes.
The regular schedule with services at 8:30 a.m. at Kongsvinger and at 11 a.m. at St John's with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.at Kongsvinger will continue until spring. There is a coffee fellowship after services at Kongsvinger and before services at St. John's.
The bookmobile will be in town on Main St. from 3:30-3:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The Donnelly City Council will meet at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 at city hall.
The Stevens County Genealogical Society, will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Oct. 5 . at the museum in Morris.
The Rendsville 4-h will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at St. John's.
Former Donnelly area residents Franklin Miller passed away on Sept. 16 and Marjorie Trost Speer passed away on Sept. 19. Both had lived in Morris.