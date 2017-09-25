ANSWER: Hancock kings and queens from 2007
Hancock coronation is Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Sunday afternoon we made a post about the kings and queen from a decade ago, asking if you recognized anyone. See here. If you didn't, the Stevens County Times has the answers to refresh your memory.
The 2007 Hancock homecoming court included King Tanner Gramm, Queen Shaina Cramlet, Kelsey Olson, Shelsea Voorhees, Austin Schmidgall, Randy Evink, Erika Gramm, and Corey Ascheman.
The first grade robe, crown, and flower carriers were Peyton Rohloff, Ty Feuchtenberger, Taylor Wilson, and Tabatha Kent. They are juniors this year.
Be sure to check out all Hancock coronation coverage here.