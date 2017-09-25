Search
    ANSWER: Hancock kings and queens from 2007

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 4:32 p.m.
    Tanner Gramm and Shaina Cramlet (seated front and center in crown and robe) were crowned the 2007 Hancock King and Queen on Monday, Sept. 24, 2007. Along with other candidates and first grade helpers list in next several photos, others pictured include Mindi Baker, Josh Tucker, Jenna Noordmans, Kristina Leinonen, Nick Mooney, and Marie Pieske. Taken from Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007 Hancock Record.1 / 4
    King candidates (from left) Austin Schmidgall, Randy Evink, Tanner Gramm, and Corey Ascheman.2 / 4
    Queen candidates (from left) Chelsea Voorhess, Shaina Cramlet, Kelsey Olson, and Erika Gramm.3 / 4
    First grade robe, crown and flower carriers were (from left) Peyton Rohloff, Ty Feuchtenberger, Taylor Wilson, and Tabitha Kent.4 / 4

    Hancock coronation is Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Sunday afternoon we made a post about the kings and queen from a decade ago, asking if you recognized anyone. See here. If you didn't, the Stevens County Times has the answers to refresh your memory.

    The 2007 Hancock homecoming court included King Tanner Gramm, Queen Shaina Cramlet, Kelsey Olson, Shelsea Voorhees, Austin Schmidgall, Randy Evink, Erika Gramm, and Corey Ascheman.

    The first grade robe, crown, and flower carriers were Peyton Rohloff, Ty Feuchtenberger, Taylor Wilson, and Tabatha Kent. They are juniors this year.

    Did you get any correct? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter. Be sure to check out all Hancock coronation coverage here.

