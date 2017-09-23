Storm just another challenge for Liljenquists (with video)

"Are we cursed?" Kristi said almost with a laugh.

"That's what people tell me," her daughter Lydia said.

The Sept. 19 storm that damaged trees and the property of Kristi and Stephan Liljenquist is just one more event in a series of unfortunate incidents that have happened to the family in the past six months.

Here's the list: Lydia hurt her ankle and has fluid on her joint. Hannah, the second daughter, was in the hospital twice for dehydration and heat-related issues. Son Sam split open his finger and had nine stitches. Stephan tore up his shoulder and still has limited mobility. The latest event: The storm.

"It's been a long summer," Lydia said.

But the family doesn't feel cursed. Instead, the family feels blessed, Kristi said.

"We're all safe. That's what matters," Lydia said.

The family has received so much support from the Morris community, work community, its church family and 4-H friends, Kristi said. Kristi posted news about the storm damage on her social media Facebook page on Sept. 19 as a kind of therapy to release the fear of the storm and its aftermath. By early morning on Sept. 20, her Facebook page was flooded with offers of help and prayers.

Faith, Kristi said, is what kept the family ticking through hard times these past months.

Having people "encouraging you, knowing that God is looking over you, gives you strength," Kristi said.

The family moved to Morris from Cottonwood about four years ago. The move was a blessing after a few years of job losses through company cuts for Stephan and a time when he was working on the road. Stephan had found a job in Morris. Kristi got a job teaching Spanish at Morris Area Schools. Although the family said they left behind good friends in Cottonwood and friends through Kristi's teaching job in Minneota, they've grown to love Morris.

The family has experienced some other health and personal challenges over the past several years.

"When we moved here, I said 'OK God, I'm done now. I'm looking forward to some peace,'" Kristi said.

That peace she sought didn't happen exactly the way she thought. Peace comes from within and not the things around you, Kristi said.

And, the family is again reminded that the blessings come in the support of friends and family they've made.