    Morris Area homecoming candidates announced

    By news@stevenscountytimes.com Today at 12:58 p.m.
    The senior candidates include (front, left to right) Morgan Ruona, Halli Lubenow, (middle, left to right) Dalton Dierks, Rylie Lubenow, Kate Giese, Jenna Larsen, Tate Nelson, (back, left to right) Mitchell Wehking, Parker Dierks, Kyle Staebler, Tyler Reimers, and not pictured Megan Kirkeide. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    Morris Area High School announced its homecoming court.

    The senior court includes Kate Giese, Megan Kirkeide, Jenna Larsen, Halli and Rylie Lubenow, Morgan Ruona, Dalton and Parker Dierks, Tate Nelson, Tyler Reimers, Kyle Staebler, and Mitchell Wehking.

    The junior attendants are Jordann Baier, Lexi Carbert, Nathan Grunklee, and Matt McNeill.

    The sophomore attendants are Madison Erdahl, Nicole Gillespie, Brock Peterson, and Chase Engebretson.

    The freshman attendants are Emma Berlinger, LaRae Kram, Josh Rohloff, and Kenny Soderberg.

    Check out Saturday, Sept. 23 edition of the Stevens County Times for more photos.

