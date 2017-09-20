Storm damages rural residences

"I knew it was a tornado," Kirwin said of the storm that struck at about 11:30 p.m. "All the kids were in the basement (sleeping). I stayed upstairs for as long as I could. I got down four steps and ready to go the rest of the way and it was done. It only lasted for 30 seconds."

The storm uprooted a tree in Kirwin's front lawn and left it on the garage cement. It also lifted a 15-by-20-foot cattle shed and tossed it aside. Kirwin said the shed might have hit some lights on a pole as it was blown above the cattle yard and over a fence.

"I heard rocks pounding on my window," Kirwin's daughter Sarie said of what caused her to wake up that night. She didn't hear much more and fell back to sleep.

The next morning, "I was shocked to see a that a tree in our front yard was pulled out of the ground," Sarie said.

Minutes after the Kirwin family felt the storm, the Kristi and Stephan Liljenquist family felt it.

The wind was short lived but it was powerful, Sam Liljenquist, the oldest child, said.

The storm blew a rocking chair that Sam had made from a large wooden cable spool from the south side of the home to the east side and fractured it.

"My dad and me couldn't move (the chair). It's a three to four man job to move it. The wind tossed it like it was nothing," Sam said.

The storm blew a large tree branch onto the roof on the south side of the house. Sam said about 20 to 21 trees in a front pasture were damaged or ruined. The family's horse Peach and donkey Pedro were in the pasture when the storm hit.

Kristi Liljenquist said it was remarkable the two animals survived while so many branches and trees were falling.