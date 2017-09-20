Meet the Hancock homecoming candidates

On Monday, Sept. 25, homecoming week starts at Hancock High School. Monday at 7 p.m. coronation will be held in the Main Gym. If you join us, you will see one of the following seniors be crowned king and queen.

Our senior candidates are Tess Steiner and Kaleb Koehl. Daughter of Jeff and Jill Steiner, Tess is looking forward to the dress up days and the football game this upcoming week. Kaleb is looking forward to the football game on Friday and is the son of Kevin and Julie Koehl.

The candidates that the juniors chose are Emma Nelson and Noah Kannegiesser. Emma Nelson, the daughter of Barry and Sandy, is looking forward to Superhero Day. Noah is the son of Eric Kannegiesser and Rebecca Morrow. Noah is, of course, looking forward to Friday night's football game.

The candidates representing the sophomores are Katelynn Jepma and Josh Birr. Katelynn's looking forward to the dress up days, mainly Superhero Day, this week. Her parents are Dennis and Carrie Jepma. Josh is looking forward to the football game this week and is the son of Jennifer Birr and Michael Steinhofer.

Our freshmen candidates are Ashlyn Mattson and Zach Flaten. Zach is the eldest son of Joel and Stephanie Flaten. Zach is most looking forward to Pajama Day in the upcoming week. Ashlyn is the daughter of Mark and Lori Mattson. Ashlyn is most looking forward to Pajama Day and Superhero Day.

Please come out to coronation at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, in the Hancock School Gym. There is no admittance fee.