County favors penalty over misdemeanor with buffer law

The board of commissioners agreed at the Sept. 5 meeting to recommend using an administrative penalty order for the violation. And if the landowner does not comply, they recommended increasing the penalty to a misdemeanor violation.

The county's planning and zoning board will be writing and approving the enforcement portion of the buffer law in Stevens County. The county has already set a misdemeanor violation for buffer law violations but it would need to inform the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that the county wants to first use an APO. The state provides an APO system with requirements for compliance and a scale of allowable penalties.

A law introduced and spearheaded by Governor Mark Dayton requires 16 ½ feet of a buffer strip on each side of a drainage ditch and a buffer strip of 50 feet along lakes, rivers and streams. Buffers are strips of vegetation of a variety of acceptable plants. The buffer law was established in 2015 and has been controversial said it was first proposed.

The state's Board of Water and Soil Resources estimates that 89 percent of parcels adjacent to Minnesota's waters meet preliminary buffer requirements. According to a March 3 map from the BWSR, Stevens County has an estimated 61 to 80 percent of land in partial compliance with the new buffer law.

The state has approved $5 million toward costs for installing buffer strips. The money would be applied to 75 percent of the cost for landowners.The state also has made other programs and partnerships available to landowners through local soil and water conservation districts.

County board chairman Ron Staples said a misdemeanor charge for buffer strip violations allows the county to put a landowner in jail for the violation. A misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

"If we do an APO first, and they don't comply, then we can go to a misdemeanor," Staples said.

"That still gives us the option to (use) the misdemeanor," commissioner Bob Kopitzke said.

County coordinator Becky Young said county attorney Aaron Jordan prefers using the misdemeanor and not the APO. Jordan was not at the Sept. 5 meeting. Young said Jordan recommends the misdemeanor because the APO is difficult to enforce and collect a fine. Jordan also likes the consistency of a misdemeanor because the penalty for buffer strip violations would be consistent with penalties for other land-use violations, Young said.

Although commissioner Donny Wohlers said he doesn't object an APO, he'd want enforcement to be consistent with "no room from changing from person to person."

He'd also want to check with Jordan to make sure the county enforces an APO and, then, a misdemeanor.

Under the county board's suggested system, the landowner would receive the APO notice and then have a set number of days in which to comply. The APO system also requires a second notice to comply. Young said it would be about two years before the county would progress to a misdemeanor violation for a buffer-strip violation.

Commissioners said they'd want a set flat fee instead of a range for the APO.