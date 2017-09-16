Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to decide on the referendum.

Lahn said while the district does regular maintenance on its buildings, several areas of the high school building are simply worn out.

When students and staff turn on a water faucet, the water can be orange because of the corrosion in fresh-water pipes. Students don't use showers in the locker rooms after physical education classes because of the rust and other corrosion in the showers. And science teachers are trying to teach students in a classroom with unusable sinks and worn-out counters.

Those are just a few examples of why the district is pursuing the $19 million referendum, Lahn said.

"When a building gets to be 50 years old, it's going to need some (repairs)," Lahn said.

A big chunk of the project is a section of water pipes and sewer pipes that need to be replaced. The city's water supply has a high mineral content which has corroded sections of pipes. The school has been softening its water for about six years but corrosion had already started by then, Lahn said.

"Anything water has touched in this building is affected (by mineral content)," Lahn said.

Although the water is safe it has caused problems with drinking fountains, the showers, toilets, science lab sinks and other areas, he said. Sections of pipes are broken or have cracks.

The public also doesn't see the problems with the sewer pipes that run under the school. "The sewer pipes are cast iron and 50 years old and are rusting through," Lahn said.

"We have raw sewage that leaks into crawl spaces and behind walls," Lahn said. "We got very close to not having school a couple of times last year because of raw sewage...."

The sewage doesn't enter the student school area. The district has had a contractor clean the sewage with each incident, he said.

"It's only going to get worse," Lahn said.

Above ground, students and visitors are using an auditorium that needs repair, Lahn said. The lighting, seats, carpet and other items need repair and or replacement in the auditorium, he said.

The school also needs to replace outdated electrical panels. But the overall electrical system is safe, Lahn said.

The project isn't list of wants but is a list of needs, Lahn said. Many of the needed repairs such as water and sewer are health and safety issues, he said. Although there is no danger to staff or students from the water or sewer problems, the problems must be fixed, Lahn said.

Lahn urged district residents to learn more about the proposed project at a 7 p.m. meeting on Sept. 25 at the high school auditorium.

The Morris Area School District is sponsoring three informational meetings on the proposed $19 million facility referendum which is set for a Nov. 7 vote. Those meetings are 7 p.m. on Monday, Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. All meetings are in the high school auditorium.