Looking Back

Hancock Orphans hold an annual feed each fall after the baseball season and this year they were joined by the Fairfield softball team, champions of both the regular season and the playoffs. In addition to player personnel the managers also had several guests. Some attending the feed were J. C. Stenson (sec.-treas of the PDT league); Kerry Berget, Orphans manager; Ron Buntje; Marty Thielke, Fairfield manager; Jerry Rohloff, Don Joos and Lavaughn Thielke.

Hancock City Council and the local senior citizens organization signed a lease this week that will give both groups use of the new senior citizens center. The center, in the former post office building, was purchased by the city several months ago and has been remodeled, repaired and redecorated on a 50-50 cost basis between the two groups.

A Hancock business firm that has been in the family for about 50 years, Swen's Trucking, was sold this month to Lavaughn Thielke. Started around 1929 by the last Swen Swenson when he came to Hancock from Willmar, the truck line has been a family affair with Mrs. Swenson and sons Roger, Lyle and Jerrol a part of the operation. Mr. Thielke is no stranger to this community or the trucking business, having been employed by Swen's for 16 years.

Sweet corn harvest was in full swing in the Hancock area this month with the Big Stone Canning Co of Big Stone City contracting the acres. The Big Stone firm contracted with the John Dosdall farm and with Herb Bly.

30 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun Tribune of September 17, 1987

The Stevens County Fairgrounds was the site of last weekend's Fall Harvest Festival, which offered plenty of fun, food and socializing which was seen in front of Vicky's Lunch Wagon.

The Christian Reformed Church in Hancock was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning. The fire started in the pastor's study and spread to the ceiling of the church, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Morris residents might have seen a strange sight around the Morris National Guard Armory last Saturday, as a small group of protesters were seen on the front step. It was a mock protest set up as a training event for the Morris-Benson National Guardsmen for requirements to train one weekend a year on civil disobedience crowd control techniques.

Dave Storck of rural Morris has been burning up race tracks this summer. In the past two weeks Dave has driven his modified to the front of four feature races. Storck won the season championships at the Viking Speedway in Alexandria, Buffalo River Speedway near Glyndon, and Red River Speedway at West Fargo. Storck and crew have won fifty-one races in the 1987 season and is currently in eighth place in the Wissota National Point Standings, where over 350 drivers compete.

A three-game sweep catapulted Hancock to victory over District 21 foe Morris Tuesday. Hancock was victorious by scores of 15-7, 15-0 and 15-7. Even the second game shutout wasn't enough to permit the Owls to relax, according to coach Kim Voorhees. MHS appeared undaunted by the skunking in the early stages of game three. However, HHS eventually assumed the driver's seat in that game.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun Tribune of September 12, 2007

Vicki and Erik Swenson's family were the recipients of a new home in Minnetonka from 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'. Vicki and Erik's family outgrew their four bedroom home when they took in the children of Vicki's murdered sister, Teri Lee. Vicki is also expecting the couple's fifth child, which will bring the household total to 10. The story of Teri Lee and the Swenson's experiences will be shown during a two-hour episode Nov. 25.

Big Cat Stadium, home of the Morris Area Tigers and UMM Cougars, has been selected to host a first-round game of the Class AA State High School Football Tournament this fall. The Section 5AA champion and 8AA winner will square off Nov. 9 at the facility that was opened last year. Duluth, Mankato, St. Cloud and Fargo are the only other sites outside of the Twin Cities metro area that are hosting first-round games.

The Morris Area football team dropped its home opener 38-6 to West Central South Conference foe BOLD. BOLD scored 19 points in each half for the Warriors' first win of the season. The Tigers scored their first touchdown this season to put six points on the board late in the second quarter.