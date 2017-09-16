Community Calendar

SUNDAY

TONY DEBLOIS FREE CONCERT, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17, at Federated Church in Morris. DeBlois is an internationally famous musician and singer. Reception following concert.

MONDAY

PATRICA LUNDEEN, RENOWNED musician, organist and pianist, of Brainerd, will perform on the piano at the Sons of Norway Lodge 1-590 meeting at 7 p.m. at First

Lutheran Church in Morris. Refreshments will be served. The public is welcome.

TUESDAY

MISSIONARY Quynh-Hoa Nguyen will speak at 6 p.m. at Federated Church in Morris. A small reception will follow.

GIRL SCOUT REGISTRATION will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at Old #1 Southside. All girls welcome!

THE VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS Post 5039 of Morris will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the lower level of Old Number #1. The membership dinner on Oct. 8 will be discussed.

WEDNESDAY

PUTTING THE GARDEN TO BED Prepare your garden for the next growing season. Wed, Sept. 20, from 5:15-6 pm in the Horticulture Display Garden at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. In the event of inclement weather, class will be held in AgCountry Auditorium at the WCROC, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. More info at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu or 320-589-1711. Admission is free, donations accepted.

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

RAISING UP STEVENS COUNTY Kinship fall festival from 4 to 6 p.m. at East Side Park in Morris.

