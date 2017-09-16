Bids due Sept. 19 on Hancock apartment project

The buildings were demolished on Sept. 13.

Justin Cronen of Community Development Bank in Hancock said bids on the apartment project are due on Sept. 19. Construction is slated to start on Sept. 28. The project is expected to be completed by June 2018, Cronen said.

Community Development Bank's associate entity, Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, along with Stevens County and the city of Hancock are partners in the apartment project. MMCDC will own the apartments and oversee construction. The county and city have contributed money toward demolition and related costs.

Although MMCDC had hoped to use only local contractors on the project, a $500,000 grant changed that plan, Cronen said. The grant requires MMCDC to take public bids on the project which means the lowest bids from responsible bidders will be accepted. The lowest bid may or may not come from a local contractor.