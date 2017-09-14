And the walls came tumbling down

The buildings will be demolished to make room for a new 12-until apartment complex.

A backhoe and a crane with a 3,000 pound weight tore down three large buildings and one small building that stood across from Community Development Bank.

The heavy thud as the steel wrecking ball hit brick and the plunking sound of wood and brick being torn away by a backhoe drew bystanders. Most bystanders watched from across the street and on side streets.

"I brought my daughter to the bank and I figured we stop and watch," Shannon Grzadzieleski said. "It's not every day you can see buildings being torn down. With as little as (daughters) are, they will remember this for the rest of their lives."

"There are usually people watching a demolition," Joe Riley, of the construction company, said. "People don't see a building torn down every day."

And demolishing buildings is something the construction company doesn't do every day,, Riley said. "It's not our main line of work," he said.

"We will get it done today, that's our plan," Riley said of the demolition at mid-afternoon on Sept. 13.

The buildings were demolished that afternoon. At around 6 p.m., vehicles were driving through the downtown to look at the rubble where buildings once stood.

Riley planned to have a crew start hauling away the debris on Sept. 14. "Hauling (debris) away is what takes time. You can get the buildings down in a few hours," he said.

It will take a few days to remove debris.

The demolition was an orchestrated effort between backhoe and crane.

The backhoe worked on the back of the buildings while the crane worked on the front ends on 6th Street.

"The backhoe does most of the work," Riley said.

Riley said the crane used the 3,000-pound wrecking ball to knock down portions of the front to keep too much of the building from falling into 6th Street. The crane also worked to make sure the street light that stood near the buildings was not hit, he said.

The wrecking crew started with the smallest building which was right next door to Holleman Fitness Center.

Fitness center owner Mark Holleman watched the demolition.

Holleman recalled the days when a cafe, drug store and clothing store filled some of the buildings.

Although part of Hancock's past would be eliminated, most of the buildings had been vacant for several years. They were not in good condition.

"You've got to make way for progess," Holleman said.

See the Stevens County Facebook page for more photos and video. Watch the Sept. 16 edition for more information and additional photos.