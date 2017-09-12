Demolition in Hancock to start Wednesday, Sept. 13
The demolition of several downtown buildings on 6th Street in Hancock will start early in the morning on Sept. 13 (Wednesday). The buildings will be demolished to create space for a new 12-unit apartment complex
Justin Cronen of Community Development Bank in Hancock, one of the partners in the apartment project, said the demolition should take about five days.
Curious residents who may want to watch the demolition should do so from a safe distance and a safe area such as from across the street in the vacant lot near the bank Cronen said.