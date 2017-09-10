Looking Back

Private Donald Esterling at Camp Swift, and Stanley Hedstrom, who is now with the FBI in Baltimore, Maryland, contributed to the high school memorial curtain through written correspondence.

Hancock School started with this enrollment: 20 in seventh grade, 14 in eighth, 26 in ninth, 19 in tenth, 13 in eleventh and 31 in twelfth grade. Many of the students have not been able to start school as yet because of farm work.

A total of 284,000 pounds of rubber was collected in Stevens County in the recent drive. The state rubber total as reported to the WPB by the petroleum industry, which handled filling station collections, was 32,785,156 pounds.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Hancock Record of September 13, 2007

The Hancock Owls volleyball team started their season with a 3-0 loss to KMS. After losing five starters from last year's squad, we knew the start of the season could be a test for some younger girls to prove themselves. Tuesday's game with Dawson-Boyd ended with winning the match in five games.

The 2007 Meander Bus Tour of the Upper Minnesota River Art Crawl is set for October 6. The first stop on the tour will be in Hancock where a number of great artists reside. Stops will be at the studio of Phyllis Joos, print maker, studio of Della Conroy, multi-media artist (both PRCA artist's) and the sculpture gardens of Dan Allenspach. Outside of these local talents works, some 50 other artists will be displaying their venues.

Not exactly normal football weather for the first home game last week. The Owls lost to the number four ranked Wheaton Warriors on that night.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Morris Sun Tribune of September 8, 2007

Andrew Zimmern, a food connoisseur on the Travel Channer, has tasted many unique and even rare foods. Now he's coming to the Cozy Café in Cyrus, where he will taste another bizarre food-lutefisk. Jean Anderson, owner of the Cozy Café, said she is thrilled by the visit from the Travel Channel host and the excitement it is generating in the area. What drew Zimmern to Cyrus was that the internet mentioned Cyrus as a town listed as a "Friend of Lutefisk" due to the regular serving of the Norwegian specialty at the Cozy Café.

Former Morris resident, Jerry Johnson, writes book for inward healing after the death of his granddaughter. Johnson's faith, his medical experiences and all he knew about death were taxed to their limits when a rare genetic disorder, Monochromatic leukodystrophy, first devastated and then claimed his tw0-year-old granddaughter, Katie, in 1993. "Horse and the Little Girl" children's book was written and illustrated in honor of his granddaughter. Layout design by Kim Ukura, Sun Tribune.

University of Minnesota, Morris clerical and technical workers were on strike for a third day Friday with plans to return Monday in their protest for higher pay from the U of M. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees workers began striking Wednesday.