Donnelly News

It is "God's Work Our Hands" day, starting with a brief service at Kongsvinger at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 followed by a time of work throughout the community. Workers will return to St. John's at noon for potluck dinner. Sunday school kids will be packing Lutheran World Relief kits that day.

Regular services start at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 with services at Kongsvinger, coffee fellowship will follow afterwards. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Services at St. John's start at 11 a.m. with coffee fellowship prior to services. This schedule will continue until next May.

The movie "A Return to Grace: Luther's Life and Legacy" will be shown at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Morris Theater at no charge.

Dedication services for the new Trinity Lutheran Church in Alberta will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 followed by a dinner.

The bookmobile will be in town on Main St. from 3:30-3:45 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The Donnelly Community Club meets at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the community hall.

The Donnelly Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the fire hall.

Raising up Stevens County Kinship fall festival is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at East Side Park in Morris.

The Donnelly Youth Club meets at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 at St. John's.