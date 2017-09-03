Pay It Forward honors Bratton

Bratton is the latest recipient of Pay It Forward Stevens County recipient. A group of business owners and leaders make up the Pay It Forward organization and honor volunteers who contribute to their community. Bratton was nominated by West Wind directorsof activities Jenny Mecklenburg and activies aide DiAnn Mithun.

"Wes has become a friend to many of the residents and they have come to rely on him," Mithun wrote in her nomination letter.

Bratton's mother Edna lives at West Wind. While he regularly visits her, he also visits with other residents.

Bratton plays cards Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

Care center resident Mary Anderson agreed that Bratton was a good guy and that she enjoyed playing cards with him.

Even non-card players think highly of Bratton.

"He's great," non-card player Luella Peterson said. "He's just so good with residents."

Bratton helps with bingo on Tuesday nights at the care center. Just as with card nights, he helps serve coffee and snacks.

The staff at West Wind was considering how to honor Bratton when Adina Vantries said she suggested Pay It Forward Stevens County.

Bratton said he was surprised by the award. "It's a good deal," Bratton said. As to why he volunteers at the care center, "I just like doing it," Bratton said.

