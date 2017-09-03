Staying on course (with video)

One of the challenges during small tractor event on Aug. 27 at the Donnelly Threshing Bee was to have blindfolded tractor drivers be directed around an obstacle course by a passenger.

"That was hilarious," Michelle Harstad said as she jumped off the tractor. She had just guided her husband Chad Harstad through the course.

"I was his Siri for the day," Michelle Harstad said in reference to the computer software Siri that can provide directions to drivers. "I wasn't a good Siri," she said.

In fact, Michelle Harstad is certain that her husband would have preferred using a real Siri.

It's a little stressful," she said of directing a driver who is wearing a blindfold.

Still, the tractor driver and passenger managed to navigate the course.

Another successful completion was made by Brian Harstad whose guide was his wife Lacey Harstad.

"He was really a good listener," Lacey Harstad said.

Lacey was a good navigator, Brian Harstad said.

There was a point when Lacey said she was a slightly scared. Brian had driven off the course and was headed toward a small tractor on the sidelines. He stopped with some room to spare, she said.

The guides needed to make sure the drivers turned in the correct direction to maneuver around the cones.

At times, it was confusing as to whose right or whose left the driver needed to turn.

But, Lacey and Michelle Harstad said once they figured out how to use hard left or hard right to indicate quicker turns, the driving improved.

The blindfolded driver on the obstacle course was one of the tests or races in the event designed for tractors roughly 80 years old or older.

These tractors appear to be nimble when compared to those in today's fields but drivers tested just how nimble they were.

The first race was to push a barrel through a space created by two orange cones. The cones were set up like goal posts at each end of a grass field.

"You just push the barrel...and go as fast as you can," Brian Harstad said.

Dustin Harstad had a different approach. "You just take your time and go slow," he said of the plan for success.

Both drivers were successful in the barrel roll. The races were an individual challenge but also a family challenge as a number of Harstad brothers and cousins participated in the event.

"I'm not sure what they all have planned," Brian Harstad said of the course. But, he knew the course would get more difficult. Tests such as the blindfolded obstacle course still needed to be completed.