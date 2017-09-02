Big steel, engines roll in Donnnelly (with video)

Schaffer was trying to start his Aultman Taylor internal combustion tractor with its nine-foot rear steel wheels and its roughly 13,800 pounds of steel.

"Something is wrong. Whether or not they figure it out...," said Dwayne Koehntopp of Ortonville. Koehntopp is one of the prior owners of the tractor now owned by Schaffer of Burnsville.

The tractor was built in 1916 and is 11 feet tall, said Melissa Schaffer, Darin's wife. It was one of the early model internal combustion engines built by the merged Aultman and Taylor company which had manufactured engines separately for several years, Koehntopp said.

The tractor has been a fixture of the Donnelly Threshing Bee for at least 30 years. The threshing bee returned on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

A group of men had gathered around the tractor. Some were helping and all were anxious to hear the sound of the tractor that was a key fixture in farming's bygone days.

"I like to hear it run," said Rich Kennedy.

So does Koehntopp.

"I like to hear them run," Koehntopp said. "I love the way they run. The exhaust is so nice. It runs so nice and smooth."

But to Art Stahn of Chokio, the sound is more of a thump.

Large tractors such as the Aultmann Taylor in Donnelly once dotted farms across the Minnesota as they were used for threshing and field work.

"I was brought up with it as a kid," Koehntopp, 92, said of the large tractor. "I'm kind of attached to it."

Almost every farmer threshed when he was a kid. "We threshed up until I went into the (miltitary) service," Koehntopp said.

"We used them for plowing," Koehntopp said. Koehntopp has a photo taken at the old Bragg Bonanza Farm near Wapheton, North Dakota. "There are 40 to 50 (tractors like Aultman Taylor) pulling a plow. They said they made three or four rounds a day. I don't know how many miles long those rounds were but in those days, they didn't have fences," Koehntopp said.

The tractors aren't used on farms but they can often be seen at threshing bees such as Donnelly's.

"Everybody is just fascinated by them. Most people haven't seen them," Stahn said.

Koehntopp found the tractor in Rollag.Two bachelor brother farmers had the tractor and Koehntopp would drive it in the annual Western Minnesota Steam Thresher's Show in Rollag. When the brothers died, their nephews offered to sell it to Koehntopp who bought and eventually sold it to Schaffer's grandfather Stanley Mack. "(Mack) was my best buddy," Koehntopp said.

The two men operated it at a sawmill in Ortonville before they brought it to the threshing bee in Donnelly.

Mack's grandson has continued the tradition in Donnelly.

"We've been coming up here for a long time," Schaffer's sister Tami Stellick of Lakeville said. It's nice to carry on the family tradition, she and Melissa Schaffer said.