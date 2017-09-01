Feed My Starving Children hits 2 million (with video)

"We knew we were going to hit the 2 million mark, no matter what," said Tamela Sperr one of the local organizers of the Feed My Starving Children event.

This is the 10th year of the project in Morris. Feed My Starving Children is national organization that sponsors volunteer-led packing events to feed children around the world. The packing in Morris started on Monday, Aug. 28, and ended on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Volunteers pack ingredients filled with enough nutrition to feed a child for one day. Volunteers needed to pack about 200,00 meals this week to reach the 10-year total of 2 million meals packed locally.

Volunteers reached that goal around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 with several hours of packing to spare. The packing would continue until all the ingredients were gone, Sperr said.

The meals were packed in the cafeteria of Morris Area Schools.

"We just made a lot of boxes (of food) for children to eat," said Tate Olson, 7, of Morris. Olson was packing food with his great-grandmother Carol Wilcox.

Sperr said one of the best features of Feed My Starving Children is how volunteers of all ages and backgrounds show up to pack food.

"It's just really nice to see people from so many churches, people from throughout the community...," volunteer Denise Olson said.

Brandon Albrecht, a University of Minnesota Morris student, was packing food with volunteers from Morris. Volunteers he hadn't met until Aug. 29.

"I had heard about it," Albrecht said. "I think it's a good thing."

One of Albrecht's teammates was Amy Dougherty. "This is the first year I've done it. I've always wanted to do it," she said.

Volunteers are divided into teams at long tables. Typically, four volunteers will scope up the four separate ingredients and in a set order they will pour those ingredients in a plastic bag held by another volunteer. Another volunteer weighs the bag and others seal that bag. Volunteers pack boxes of the meals while others make sure no volunteer runs out of ingredients.

Paul Rentz was there as part of a group of volunteers from the Knights of Columbus. "The Knights of Columbus are all about serving life...," Rentz said. Packing food for hungry children is all about serving and respecting live, he said.

As packing continued throughout three days, volunteers laughed and teased each other. Some of the more seasoned volunteers cheered and chanted when they filled a box with packaged meals.

"It's so important to feed children," volunteer Paulette Solvie said. "We have such an abundance..."

Sperr expected the volunteers would pack about 213,000 meals when the final shift ended on Aug. 30.