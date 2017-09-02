Hancock demo project slated to start soon

The contractor said because of a scheduling issue, demolition won't start until Sept. 11 or 12, Cronen said. The demolition is expected to take about five days.

The demolition will make room for a new 12-unit apartment complex that involves several partners. The city of Hancock, Stevens County and Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, an associate of Community Development Bank in Hancock are contributing to the project. Midwest Minnestoa Community Development Corporation will own the complex.

Cronen said construction is expected to start in late September with completion in June of 2018.