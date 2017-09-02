Donnelly News

The summer schedule will conclude for St. John's and Kongsvinger with joint services at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3 at St. John's.

The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Main Street.

The Rendsville 4-h Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at St. John's in Donnelly. Note the change of date because of Labor Day.

Donnelly City Council meets at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) in the city council chambers