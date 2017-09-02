Donnelly News
Welcome to another edition of the Donnelly News.
We had about two inches of rain on Friday evening and Saturday morning, but it was sunny and mild Saturday afternoon andevening and stayed that way all this week.
The summer schedule will conclude for St. John's and Kongsvinger with joint services at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3 at St. John's.
The bookmobile will be in town from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Main Street.
The Rendsville 4-h Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at St. John's in Donnelly. Note the change of date because of Labor Day.
Donnelly City Council meets at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) in the city council chambers