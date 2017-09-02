The Next Chapter: Hancock Library Column

With our Summer Reading Program coming to an end, I cannot believe that it is almost time for school to begin. We had so much fun playing games, singing songs, making crafts and of course, reading books. Summer has seemed to whip by and it doesn't look like there are many beach days left in the forecast. School shopping is almost complete, with the exception of a few items, and I feel the kids are ready (or maybe I'm just ready for my own) to start. The mornings are definitely cooler and fall is no doubt on its way.

There are a lot of fun activities going on right now at the Hancock Community Library. We have an Adult and Young Adult Book starting this month. We will meet once a month to discuss and read one book a month. The Adult Book Club will meet every fourth Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. and the Young Adult Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. I have a Read Aloud Group meeting weekly to read through a book together on Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m.. We hope to be done before school starts and will continue during the school year after school. The library has also purchased a movie license so we are now able to show movies at the library, so be watching for Movie Days happening at the library!

New books we have available are "The Store" by James Patterson, Linda Castillo's "A Dark Road," "Paradise Valley" by C.J. Box, "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate, "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand, "No Middle Name" by Lee Child. New DVDs are "Kong Skull Island," "Before I Fall," "The Circle," "Fences" and "Boss Baby." We have added many new titles to Overdrive and also there are many new children's books in this past month including a beautifully written and illustrated picture book called "We're All Wonders" by R.J. Palacio.

Come and see what's new at the library!

Currently Reading: "The Man Called Ove" by Fredrick Backman,

Currently Listening to: "The Circle" by Dave Eggers