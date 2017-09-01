Things have changed in Hancock city hall restrooms

The council authorized the purchase and installation of changing stations in the men's and women's restroom at the Aug. 14 meeting.

Council member Bob Staples said he'd been asked about installing a changing station in the women's restroom.

The council decided to install stations in both restrooms. City clerk Jodi Bedel said the stations cost about $163 each.

The council also approved hiring the Developmental Achievement Center of Morris to clean the restrooms and community meeting are of the city hall twice a month at $90 each month.

Kevin Joos will be allowed to rent land in rural Hancock from the city. The council agreed to $100 per year multiple year lease. The three acres are the site of a former city dump near Page Lake and cemetery.

Joos has told the council he wants to use the land as a pasture for horses he plans to buy.